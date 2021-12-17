Easy Sweet Treats to Whip Up this Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

Baking can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be.

Arisha Ladhani of Wake Up and Kale joined CTV Morning Live with easy-to-bake mini holiday cheesecakes using Arla Cheese.

Arla Cream Cheese contains no artificial ingredients or fillers, which makes for a very clean cream cheese.

In fact, Arla Cream Cheese is made with only four ingredients: cream, milk, salt, and culture.

Ladhani uses Arla Cream Cheese to create her festive mini cheesecakes as it makes them light and fluffy.

Ladhani enjoys that Arla has a lactose free option for guests with dietary needs.

The mini cheesecakes Ladhani made on CTV Morning Live were done in three flavours: dolce de leche, raspberry swirl, and egg nog.

You can put your own spin on this holiday recipe courtesy of Arisha Ladhani and featuring Arla Cream Cheese:

Crust:

1 cup almond flour

3/4 cup oats

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

2 tbsp. maple syrup



Filling:

10 oz. Arla cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup greek yogurt

1 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup coconut sugar

2 tbsp. almond flour

2 tsp. cornstarch



Method:

1) Preheat oven to 350F and line a muffin tin with liners.

2) For the crust: Combine all ingredients in a high-speed food processor until a coarse texture forms. Press into the bottom of each muffin tin.

3) For the filling: Add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until smooth and creamy, scraping down sides occasionally. Distribute among muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

4) Bake 23-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cheesecakes cool completely. Then place in the fridge to firm up overnight and enjoy!

Flavour variations:

Raspberry swirl: Swirl 1 tsp. raspberry jam on top of filling.

Eggnog: Replace 1/2 the greek yogurt with eggnog and add 1 tsp. nutmeg to filling. Garnish with cinnamon.

Dolce de leche: Combine 2 tbsp. almond butter with 1 tbsp. maple syrup and 2 tsp. melted coconut oil. Swirl over top of each cheesecake cup before baking.

