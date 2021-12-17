Easy Sweet Treats to Whip Up this Holiday Season
Baking can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be.
Arisha Ladhani of Wake Up and Kale joined CTV Morning Live with easy-to-bake mini holiday cheesecakes using Arla Cheese.
Arla Cream Cheese contains no artificial ingredients or fillers, which makes for a very clean cream cheese.
In fact, Arla Cream Cheese is made with only four ingredients: cream, milk, salt, and culture.
Ladhani uses Arla Cream Cheese to create her festive mini cheesecakes as it makes them light and fluffy.
Ladhani enjoys that Arla has a lactose free option for guests with dietary needs.
The mini cheesecakes Ladhani made on CTV Morning Live were done in three flavours: dolce de leche, raspberry swirl, and egg nog.
You can put your own spin on this holiday recipe courtesy of Arisha Ladhani and featuring Arla Cream Cheese:
Crust:
1 cup almond flour
3/4 cup oats
1/4 cup melted coconut oil
2 tbsp. maple syrup
Filling:
10 oz. Arla cream cheese, room temperature
3/4 cup greek yogurt
1 tsp. vanilla
2 tsp. lemon juice
1/2 cup coconut sugar
2 tbsp. almond flour
2 tsp. cornstarch
Method:
1) Preheat oven to 350F and line a muffin tin with liners.
2) For the crust: Combine all ingredients in a high-speed food processor until a coarse texture forms. Press into the bottom of each muffin tin.
3) For the filling: Add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until smooth and creamy, scraping down sides occasionally. Distribute among muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.
4) Bake 23-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cheesecakes cool completely. Then place in the fridge to firm up overnight and enjoy!
Flavour variations:
Raspberry swirl: Swirl 1 tsp. raspberry jam on top of filling.
Eggnog: Replace 1/2 the greek yogurt with eggnog and add 1 tsp. nutmeg to filling. Garnish with cinnamon.
Dolce de leche: Combine 2 tbsp. almond butter with 1 tbsp. maple syrup and 2 tsp. melted coconut oil. Swirl over top of each cheesecake cup before baking.
