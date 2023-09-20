Driver who crashed into highway overpass fled scene on foot: North Vancouver RCMP
The driver of a truck that slammed into an overpass in North Vancouver – causing an overnight highway closure – fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.
The North Vancouver RCMP say they were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 1 at the Main Street overpass Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.
"Officers attended and quickly learned that the driver had fled the scene of the accident after hitting the overpass," a statement from Mounties issued Wednesday says.
"At this point, the driver is still outstanding and his identity remains unknown."
A violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident has, however, been issued to the owner of the truck.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for eight hours due to concerns over the structural integrity of the overpass, causing significant delays, police added.
Photos posted online of the crash show an oversized cargo load nearly falling off the truck.
According to the Ministry of Transportation’s bridge strike data, there have been nine bridge strikes this year on the province's highways this year.
In July, the province said it was working with the trucking industry to review fines and penalties for these incidents.
CTV News has reached out to the ministry and will update the story once a response is received.
