Driver who crashed into B.C. restaurant mistook gas pedal for brake, RCMP say

In a Facebook post, Mission RCMP said the collision occurred at a restaurant in the 32400 block of Lougheed Highway around noon on Sunday. In a Facebook post, Mission RCMP said the collision occurred at a restaurant in the 32400 block of Lougheed Highway around noon on Sunday.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system

Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener