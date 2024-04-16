Driver taken to hospital after truck crash downs utility pole in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say traffic is flowing once again after an overnight crash knocked out a utility pole and forced the closure of 184 Street between 32 Avenue and 40 Avenue.

Police say the collision happened around 1:20 a.m., when a flatbed truck carrying a skid-steer loader veered off the road and struck a BC Hydro pole, toppling it to the ground along with the power lines.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while workers removed the vehicle and replaced the downed pole.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Surrey RCMP said it is not yet apparent if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Traffic was rerouted around the scene until 184 Street reopened just before 8 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.