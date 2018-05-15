

CTV Vancouver





The man charged in connection with the 2016 crash that killed cyclist Bradley Dean has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Michael Wing Sing Fan entered his plea in Richmond provincial court Tuesday morning, and faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine for the Motor Vehicle Act charge.

Dean was riding with a group of cyclists on River Road when an oncoming vehicle plowed into them, killing the 33-year-old and leaving two others seriously injured.

More to come…