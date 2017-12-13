Family members of a cyclist killed by a vehicle in Richmond last fall say they're not convinced the charges against the driver accused in the collision go far enough.

"We've been shattered and we were shattered again when the charges were laid," Bradley Dean's mother, Lianne, said outside a Richmond courthouse Wednesday. "We'll have to wait to see what the evidence shows."

The 33-year-old was struck by an oncoming vehicle while out riding with a group of cyclists on River Road last fall.

Two other riders were seriously injured.

A first court hearing was held for Michael Wing Sing Fan Wednesday. Fan has been charged with driving without due care and attention in connection with the crash.

If convicted, the maximum penalty he could face is a $2,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Dean's loved ones, however, say they were hoping for criminal charges instead of just a Motor Vehicle Act offence.

"We're deeply disappointed with the charges," Lianne said. "With that, we are hoping that (Fan) will receive the maximum penalty under that act, if the evidence supports it."

Outside the hearing, Dean's loved ones remembered him as a "talented, intelligent, compassionate human being."

"He loved his family, his friends and he would have loved his newborn daughter," Lianne said.

Dean's wife, Adele Esnault-Oka, learned she was pregnant just days after his death.

"I just wish she could have had him in her life," she said while holding their five-month-old, Aumarie.

Crown lawyers have not commented on the reasons behind Fan’s charge, saying the assessment process can be complex.

Meanwhile, the City of Richmond said safety improvements are in the works at the site of the crash, including more speed humps and signage.

The case is scheduled to return to court in the New Year.

Dean's family says they plan to be there.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber