Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Thursday, March 23, 2023. The man behind the wheel of the black Jaguar sedan, shown here on its side after it struck a median on 72 Avenue between 130 and 132 streets, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (CTV). Surrey RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Thursday, March 23, 2023. The man behind the wheel of the black Jaguar sedan, shown here on its side after it struck a median on 72 Avenue between 130 and 132 streets, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (CTV).

