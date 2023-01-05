Driver evaded police, crashed SUV, fled scene on New Year's Eve: North Vancouver RCMP
A man in his 60s has been arrested after allegedly attempting to evade police and crashing his vehicle into a tree in North Vancouver on New Year's Eve.
In a news release Thursday, North Vancouver RCMP said a black Range Rover was spotted swerving near East 19th Street and Grand Boulevard at approximately 7:30 p.m.
When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Mounties said the driver fled at a high rate of speed and was seen weaving dangerously in and out of traffic.
"Due to the risk to public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.
A short time later, witnesses reported that an SUV had crashed into a tree on the Westview Drive on-ramp to Highway 1. Officers believe the same vehicle that fled from police was involved in the collision at the on-ramp.
"Our officers, along with Police Dog Services and RCMP Air 1 were deployed to assist in locating the driver who fled from the scene of the accident," Sahak said. "The driver was located a short distance away and was arrested."
A 61-year-old man from West Vancouver is facing numerous charges, including refusing to provide a breath sample, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.
"Although we have made an arrest, it's very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence," Sahak added. "We are looking for witnesses from two separate areas who may have seen the black Range Rover flee and crash."
Anyone with information or who has dash cam video of the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file no. 22-31739.
