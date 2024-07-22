Driver dies days after crash between two semi trucks in Surrey

A man taken to hospital after a crash between two semi trucks in Surrey last week has died from his injuries, authorities confirmed Monday.

Three people were taken to hospital after the July 16 collision on Highway 17, one who was seriously hurt.

"The Surrey RCMP is updating the public that the 41-year-old driver who was transported to hospital succumbed to his injuries," a spokesperson for the detachment said in an email.

An online fundraiser has identified the man who died as Sandeep Singh Cheema, a husband and the father of two young daughters. According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, Cheema was on his way home from work when his truck was hit.

"Sandeep was one turn away from finishing his shift, and reuniting with his family," the fundraising page says, also alleging Cheema's truck was hit head-on by another driver who sped through a red light.

The Surrey RCMP said the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

The fundraising page says Cheema died in the intensive care unit after "fighting for his life" for several days and donated his organs.

"While Sandeep might be gone, his infectious spirit and his love for life are survived by his daughters and his wife," the GoFundMe says.

More than $50,000 has been raised in the two days since the fundraiser was launched and the money will go to Cheema's widow.