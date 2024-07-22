VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Driver dies days after crash between two semi trucks in Surrey

    An online fundraiser has identified the man who died in hospital after a crash in Surrey on July 16, 2024 ad a father of two young daughters. (Credit: gofundme/help-sandeeps-family-through-this-tragic-loss) An online fundraiser has identified the man who died in hospital after a crash in Surrey on July 16, 2024 ad a father of two young daughters. (Credit: gofundme/help-sandeeps-family-through-this-tragic-loss)
    Share

    A man taken to hospital after a crash between two semi trucks in Surrey last week has died from his injuries, authorities confirmed Monday.

    Three people were taken to hospital after the July 16 collision on Highway 17, one who was seriously hurt.

    "The Surrey RCMP is updating the public that the 41-year-old driver who was transported to hospital succumbed to his injuries," a spokesperson for the detachment said in an email.

    An online fundraiser has identified the man who died as Sandeep Singh Cheema, a husband and the father of two young daughters. According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, Cheema was on his way home from work when his truck was hit.

    "Sandeep was one turn away from finishing his shift, and reuniting with his family," the fundraising page says, also alleging Cheema's truck was hit head-on by another driver who sped through a red light.

    The Surrey RCMP said the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

    The fundraising page says Cheema died in the intensive care unit after "fighting for his life" for several days and donated his organs.

    "While Sandeep might be gone, his infectious spirit and his love for life are survived by his daughters and his wife," the GoFundMe says.

    More than $50,000 has been raised in the two days since the fundraiser was launched and the money will go to Cheema's widow.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News