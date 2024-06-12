VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Driver dies after 'large rock' flew through windshield on Hwy. 1, police confirm

    Share

    The driver who was critically injured after a large rock flew through their windshield on Highway 1 last week has died, police confirmed with CTV News Vancouver.

    The victim has only been identified as a 34-year-old woman.

    The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police explained at the time that an "unknown object" went through the windshield of a white sedan, seriously injuring a driver. Investigators later said the object was "a large rock," about the size of a volleyball. 

    While the collision happened near the Willingdon Avenue exit, investigators said there's no indication the rock came from an overpass.

    "The rock would appear to have come from a passing vehicle and it is unknown at this time what kind of vehicle," Cpl. Melissa Jongema told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement last week.

    Police said they do not have any further updates on their investigation. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News