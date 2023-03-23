Driver dies after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMP

One man is dead after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.

A single-vehicle collision on 72nd Avenue between 130th and 132nd streets was reported to Surrey RCMP shortly after midnight Thursday, according to a statement.

"The 21-year-old male driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the man died as a result of his injuries," the Surrey RCMP wrote.

Mounties say the driver was travelling westbound on 72nd Avenue when it crashed.

“From witness descriptions and video it is believed that speed is the major contributing factor to the collision, and the incident is still under investigation,” the release reads.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area during their morning commute, as it is likely to remain closed for hours.

Mounties are asking anyone with information—including dash cam video from the area of 72nd Ave. recorded between midnight and 12:15 a.m.—to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-44592.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers as well.