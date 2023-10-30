Driver crashes into community policing office, flees scene in Aldergrove: RCMP

An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a community policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland then fled the scene, leaving an injured woman in the car, according to authorities.

Video posted on social media appears to have captured the incident unfolding Sunday night, showing a car swerving into a building in the Aldergrove area of Langley Township.

The vehicle's front driver's-side door is open and a woman's legs can be seen hanging out the side.

Witness Steve Kaye told CTV News he was driving in the area when he spotted the vehicle driving erratically.

“I noticed immediately that the headlights weren’t on, and that the front of the car was significantly damaged," he said.

Kaye said the woman's legs appeared to have been "dragged for quite some time" before the vehicle crashed into the Aldergrove Community Policing office.

“There was a lot of damage to her one leg, obviously,” he said. “I expected worse. I expected her to be dead, to be honest. She was in shock. She was conscious but in a lot of pain.”

Langley RCMP said officers were called to the collision scene at around 8:30 p.m., and arrived to find several bystanders assisting a female passenger.

Witnesses advised the driver had left the collision scene on foot. A suspect was located a short distance away and arrested for “impaired operation of a motor vehicle," according to a news release from the detachment.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics while the man who allegedly fled was taken into custody.

A stretch of Fraser Highway between Abbotsford and Aldergrove was closed overnight for the investigation, which has determined that the "incident" may have "begun further east,” Langley RCMP said, without providing further details about what may have unfolded leading up to the crash.

Witnesses and anyone who has dash-cam or surveillance video are urged to call 604-532-3200.