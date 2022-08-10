Driver caught doing more than twice the speed limit near park ticketed, has car impounded

A driver who was caught doing more than twice the speed limit near a Burnaby park had his vehicle impounded and is facing hundreds of dollars in fines.

Mounties posted a photo of a red Dodge Charger on social media Tuesday.

"Think going 109 km/h in a 50 km zone is OK? It's not!" the post said, adding the driver was pulled over near Deer Lake Parkway and Wayburne Drive.

Police said the driver was ticketed $368 and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

But that's not the only driver police caught speeding in the area. In a second post, Burnaby RCMP said six vehicles were stopped in just under an hour in that same spot for going over the limit by 30 km/h or more.

Mounties said its traffic section will increase speed enforcement in the area throughout the summer.

Fines and other penalties in B.C. are based on how much over the speed limit a person is driving, among other factors including whether they were in a school or construction zone.

Drivers with one or more ticket for excessive speeding pay a driver risk premium, which is based on convictions and reviewed in three-year periods.