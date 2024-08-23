Driver accused of ramming police vehicle charged: Surrey RCMP

The SUV driver accused of ramming a police vehicle while attempting to evade arrest in Surrey Wednesday has now received multiple charges, according to authorities.

Just before 2 p.m. that day, the Surrey RCMP says it received a report of a “suspicious vehicle,” a blue Ford Explorer SUV, in the area of 146 Street and 108 Avenue.

When officers arrived, the driver rammed a Surrey Police Service vehicle then "caused a collision with a civilian vehicle that was stopped in traffic," according to a Wednesday news release.

The suspect allegedly drove into oncoming traffic before being stopped by officers near King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue, where he then fled on foot. Police said they chased the man down and used a Taser on him before bringing him into custody.

No officers or bystanders were hurt during the incident, but the suspect suffered minor injuries, Surrey RCMP said.

On Thursday, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Ryan Molnar, was charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, failing to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Molnar will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Monday, the Surrey RCMP said in a Friday news release announcing the charges.

Anyone with information or dash camera video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and reference police file number 2024-124041, as the investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Andrew Weichel