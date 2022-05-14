Drive-by shooting in northern B.C. city injures 1
Mounties in Terrace, B.C. are seeking witnesses as they investigate a drive-by shooting that sent one man to hospital late Thursday night.
The incident occurred in the 2500 block of Pear Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Terrace RCMP. The area appears to be just a few blocks away from Mills Memorial Hospital.
Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not at risk. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators asked anyone who has surveillance video from neighbouring streets between 11 p.m. and midnight on the night of the shooting to get in touch with them.
They also asked anyone who witnessed an altercation in front of the Terrace Inn Liquor Store between 7 and 8 p.m. on the night of the shooting to come forward.
Tips can be provided by calling Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
