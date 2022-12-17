Dreams of Chinese fame persist at Vancouver pageant, where stars are born

Competitors, including eventual winner Yi Yi Wang, front centre, dance during the Miss Chinese Vancouver Pageant, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Competitors, including eventual winner Yi Yi Wang, front centre, dance during the Miss Chinese Vancouver Pageant, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener