Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens

Abbotsford, B.C. -

Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.

Dramatic home security video obtained by CTV News shows the moment a driver chased the trio down Carlsrue Avenue Wednesday afternoon, before hitting two of the boys.

Ultimately, they suffered minor injuries. Abbotsford police said they are aware of reports the incident began with the boys playing nicky nicky nine doors – knocking doors before running away.

“We soon learned that the incident had evolved or was predated by some sort of argument or disturbance – to later having a driver intentionally use a vehicle as a weapon, colliding with two youths,” said Const. Art Stele on Thursday.

People who live in the neighbhourhood are concerned.

They say whatever the kids did beforehand – if this was intentional – it’s not acceptable.

“It was said they were doing knocky knocky nine door, and I thought, 'Well, this man is mad and he’s going to try and chase them that way,' which looked really dangerous to me,” said a woman who lives a few doors down from the incident.

“They’re kids,” said another woman, whose home overlooks the crash site.

"Kids shouldn’t have to get hurt. It doesn’t matter what a kid does. There’s no reason to react that aggressively, with a car especially.”

The man was arrested at the scene and police plan to forward charges to Crown counsel for approval.

“This, from the onset, from learning these details, has been very concerning to us,” Stele said. “I don’t have to elaborate on how dangerous and how potentially fatal using a vehicle is.”

The City of Abbotsford took immediate action on Thursday, installing a metal barrier along the pathway where the boys attempted to run for cover.

Police are asking anyone with more information to come forward. Officers and neighbours tell CTV News they’re just grateful nobody was seriously hurt – or worse.