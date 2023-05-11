Drama, defections, and drugs: B.C.'s spring legislative session wraps up
As the spring legislative wrapped up in Victoria, opposition MLAs got one last chance to take the premier to task, a former NDP cabinet minister joined BC United, and after weeks of debate, David Eby promised action around growing discontent due to open drug use.
Question period got so heated, Speaker Raj Chouhan stood in his seat (a rarity) to appeal for order.
"Members, members, members. Take a deep breath. It's not the end of the world," he said during one particularly heated exchange.
Opposition MLA Shirley Bond grilled the premier on open drug use in public places such as parks.
"He could do it today — not wait, not talk, not dodge, not weave," Bond said of the premier.
Left on their own to deal with the issue, many municipalities are implementing a ban. The opposition worries that could lead to a patchwork of rules and instead it wants the province to bring in B.C.-wide rules. The opposition claims things got worse after possession of hard drugs was decriminalized in January of this year.
Premier David Eby got up amidst heckling and said: "Nobody wants this activity affecting our kids, and we will do something."
Eby also promised co-operation with local governments.
While the opposition returned to a familiar theme of public safety, a familiar face also returned to the legislature.
Harry Lali – a former NDP cabinet minister – is joining BC United because he feels the current administration is ignoring rural issues like forestry.
"It's always good to be back at the legislature. This was home for 18 years," Lali told reporters.
Lali, who still lives in Merritt, says he doesn't plan to run again, but will advise Kevin Falcon's team.
A statement from BC NDP provincial director Heather Stoutenburg said, in part: "Harry Lali has not been a BC NDP member since 2020, when his membership was terminated after he actively undermined the Indigenous BC NDP candidate in his riding."
Lali, who is known for being outspoken, dismissed the suggestion his defection amounts to sour grapes.
"That's a stupid statement that they put out. What matters to me is rural British Columbia," Lali added.
The NDP is touting several successes from this session, but Falcon, who leads the opposition party, said he is seeing little progress.
"Who on Earth thinks that crime and our streets have gotten any safer after 100 days of action of David Eby? It's gotten worse," Falcon said.
The debate will resume this fall when politicians return to the capital.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says
The British Columbia government says the province set a record for the most surgeries performed in the last fiscal year.
-
Huge fire that prompted evacuations in Sooke deemed accidental
Fire investigators have determined that a fire at a residential construction site in Sooke was started accidentally.
-
Vancouver Canucks to hold training camp in Victoria this fall
The Vancouver Canucks will hold their fall 2023 training camp in Victoria, the team announced Thursday. The five-day camp will commence on Sept. 21 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
Calgary
-
Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary
As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
-
Funnel cloud advisory issued by Environment Canada for Calgary
Environment Canada issued a funnel cloud advisory early Thursday evening on its website, but said that didn't necessarily mean to expect a tornado in town.
Edmonton
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
-
Hot, windy weather expected to worsen wildfires as heat dome approaches
With hot, dry and windy weather on the way, officials are bracing for increased wildfire activity in the province and are asking Albertans to help prevent more fires.
Toronto
-
Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
-
Ontario producers of pop and juice face recycling fees next month. Here's how it impacts you
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Police arrest 3 following handful of arson-related crimes
Montreal police made three arrests this week following a series of arsons or attempted arsons in Lasalle, Saint-Laurent, and Saint-Leonard boroughs.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Manitoba government says document that floats school funding cuts has been rejected
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are accusing the government of planning to cut education, but the Progressive Conservative government says the NDP is using outdated information.
-
'We would hate to do it': Youth violence raising concerns for local organization that throws summer bash
An organization that helps youth in Winnipeg is expressing some concerns for an upcoming annual event due to an increase in youth violence in the city.
Saskatoon
-
'Losing those 2 members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Three northern Sask. communities evacuating due to heavy smoke
Three villages in northern Saskatchewan are evacuating due to heavy smoke from wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
London
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Airborne SUV stopped by hedge in south London
A front yard hedge stopped the momentum of an SUV that jumped the curb along Commissioners Road near Wortley Road.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Ager Hasan testifies he ‘blacked out’ the night he stabbed his ex-girlfriend 47 times
A Kitchener courtroom heard a dramatic testimony Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan who took to the witness stand for the second day in a row to share the details of the night he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend.