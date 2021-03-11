VANCOUVER -- A book penned by B.C.'s top doctor and her sister has been released and is already flying off the shelves at some local shops.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and her sister Lynn co-wrote the book called "Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe: Four Weeks that Shaped a Pandemic."

Henry wrote the book, which offers her personal account of the days leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak in B.C., during a six-day vacation last year.

In December, Henry said she would donate her book advance to First Book Canada, a charity organization that provides support to children in need by improving access to literary supplies, books and education.

"That is something that is near and dear to me, and something I feel is very important particularly, as we know, that young people have suffered from the challenges through this pandemic," Henry said at the time.

It's not the first time Dr. Henry has written a book. In 2009 she released "Soap, Water and Common Sense: The Definitive Guide to Viruses, Bacteria, Parasites and Disease."

With files from The Canadian Press