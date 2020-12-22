VANCOUVER -- B.C’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has had six days off since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. During her brief so-called vacation, she wrote a book.

The book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, is co-authored by Dr. Henry’s sister, Lynn, who is the publishing director Knopf Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada. The book focuses on the first four weeks of the pandemic in B.C.

“It really is about the personal story of what we went through, my sister and myself, during a period of time in March where we were all going through many challenging times,” Henry said during her and the Health Minister’s COVID-19 press conference on Monday.

She’s donating her book advance to First Book Canada, a charity organization that provides support to children in need by improving access to literary supplies, books and education.

“That is something that is near and dear to me, and something I feel is very important particularly, as we know, that young people have suffered from the challenges through this pandemic in the last few months,” Henry said.

Dr. Henry was asked if she would be donating all proceeds to charity, but didn’t answer.

Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked if the book would contain details of conversations with politicians but did not answer the question directly.

“I'm looking forward to hearing what Dr. Henry writes, but it won't be for a few months. So in any event, there are, as far as I'm concerned, no issues,” he said.

Dix described Henry as an “extraordinary person,” saying her insights will be of great value.

It’s not the first time Dr. Henry has written a book. In 2009 she released “Soap, Water and Common Sense: The Definitive Guide to Viruses, Bacteria, Parasites and Disease.”