Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians to get updated flu, COVID shots

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to get updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and to “dust off” healthy habits as we enter the respiratory illness season.

“I can't say it enough that immunization, these vaccines, are the single best way we have to keep ourselves and our families safe from serious illness, and the best way to protect our health system, which ensures that people who need care the most can get it,” she said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

This season’s immunization campaign began in earnest after the Thanksgiving long weekend, with shots first going to seniors and those who are immunocompromised.

Last week, a record number of vaccine doses went into arms—369,774 in total, according to the province.

Officials expect everyone in the province will receive an invitation to be vaccinated by the first week of November.

The health officer also reminded people to do the “simple things that should be ingrained in all of us now,” including covering coughs, washing your hands and staying home when sick.

This is a developing story and will be updated.