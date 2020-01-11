VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries cancelled more than a dozen sailings along all of its major routes Saturday morning because of high winds and ocean conditions.

The late morning and early afternoon sailings from Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay, Swartz Bay, Duke Point and Departure Bay have all been affected.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly and we do apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. We know our customers rely on our service to get where they need to be,” said Chelsea Carlson, a spokesperson for BC Ferries.

It’s the second day in a row that travellers have been affected.

More than 50 sailings on nine different routes were cancelled Friday after high winds created treacherous conditions on the water.

The first sailings out Tsawwassen didn’t depart until 3:00 p.m. Friday.

“We have different parameters for sailing cancellations. So we take into consideration a number of factors, including the wind speed, sea state and wave height,” explained Carlson.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver Saturday morning.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected to hit Richmond, Delta, and Tsawwassen the hardest with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” warned Environment Canada in a statement Saturday morning.

Forecasters are predicting the winds will die down by Saturday afternoon.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Metro Vancouver. Environment Canada says another low pressure system will bring snow starting Saturday evening, with five to 15 centimetres of snow possible by Sunday afternoon.

Communities that are at higher elevation, like West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Coquitlam, will see the greatest snowfall of up to 15 centimetres by Sunday afternoon. Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain.

Southerly winds may raise temperatures enough to bring rain rather than snow to Surrey and Langley, while Richmond, Delta, Tsawwassen and Ladner will likely see rain.