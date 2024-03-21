Dozens line up for free vet care as Helping Paws celebrates 5th anniversary in Nanaimo
Ron Leonard and Tina Dodd got up early and were at the front of the line.
“We got here at 7,” said Leonard.
“It’s very expensive to go to the vet,” said Dodd.
They were among nearly 40 people who came to the Saint Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Nanaimo on Thursday. They were there to get their four-legged family members much needed medical treatment, free of charge, through a program called Helping Paws.
“If it wasn’t for this place, I wouldn’t be able to afford to keep her,” said Debbie Little.
Little has been bringing her dog Sandy to the free vet clinic for the past three years.
“They’ve helped so many people that can’t afford to keep their pets,” she said.
Started in 2019 by veterinarian Courtenay Large, Helping Paws has facilitated an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 free vet visits to homeless or low-income people.
“Our focus is wellness care,” said Large. “Trying to focus on preventative medicine so hopefully we can keep our pets nice and healthy, so that people can avoid those unexpected vet bills.”
Service include an exam with a veterinarian for up to two animals, an identification microchip if needed, vaccines, deworming, and flea and tick medication.
“It’s going to put you at $250 or $300 at the vet clinic when you get that done,” said Large.
Roughly 20 veterinarians and assistants were all donating their time and expertise. Mary-Jane Bowie has been a veterinarian for 42 years and was one of those volunteering on Thursday.
“I love to give back and there’s a lot of need out there,” said Bowie.
She says she pitches in because that need is only growing in the community.
“People are so grateful and happy that their pets are being taken care of,” said Bowie.
After a long morning, Dodd finally got 17-year-old Zorro in for his appointment.
“What he just had done, would be hundreds of dollars at a vet,” said Dodd.
She says Zorro is her best friend and she couldn’t be more thankful for the care he received.
“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to give him the care that he deserves,” said Dodd.
That goes for Zorro and thousands of other animals just like him that have received free medical care through Helping Paws over the past five years.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre-led attempt to bring down Trudeau minority over carbon tax fails
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
Medicine Hat mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Don Martin: The carbon tax coalition saves Trudeau from a loss of confidence
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
'Processing issues' with home savings accounts causing tax refund delays: CRA
The Canada Revenue Agency is blaming 'processing issues' after tax refunds were delayed for holders of a First Home Savings Account.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Residents mourn Chris Simon in his hometown of Wawa
The Town of Wawa is grieving the death of hometown NHLer Chris Simon, who died by suicide at age 52 this week.
Man arrested after allegedly boarding Delta flight using photo of another passenger's ticket
A Texas man was arrested after boarding a Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City on Sunday without a ticket by using a photo he took of another passenger's boarding pass while they were not looking, according to court documents.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Police track down escaped Idaho prison gang member and accomplice, say pair may have killed 2 on run
Police on Thursday arrested two white supremacist gang members — an Idaho prison inmate and the accomplice who helped him escape — following an attack on corrections officers at a Boise hospital, and investigators are looking into whether they killed two people while on the run.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Senior spent 9 days in hallway of Victoria General Hospital while being treated for complications from infections
Eric Roberts is back in his Saanich home, creating the pottery he loves, after an ordeal at Victoria General Hospital a couple weeks ago in which he spent nine days in the hallway getting treated for delirium and other complications from infections.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in weekly BCCDC update
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals declined this week, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Kelowna
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
Edmonton
-
Housing provider removed from Alberta government list after stroke patient housed in motel
The housing provider that placed a 62-year-old stroke survivor in a Leduc motel is being removed from a list of agencies Alberta Health Services uses to advise patients it discharges.
-
Murder charge laid in strangulation death in north Edmonton
One person has been charged after a man was strangled over the weekend.
-
New continuing care launch delayed, more engagement planned for AHS overhaul: health minister
The Alberta government is pushing back the roll out of one of four new agencies replacing Alberta Health Services (AHS).
Calgary
-
Medicine Hat mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
-
Parking at Lake Louise spikes to $36.75 this year, a 75% increase
Visitors to one of Alberta's most popular tourist destinations will be paying significantly more for parking this summer, should they decide to drive.
-
'The Boss' is back: Grizzly emerges from den in Banff
Bear 122, known by locals as 'The Boss,' has emerged from his den.
Lethbridge
-
Controversial MLA Chelsae Petrovic named parliamentary secretary by LaGrange
Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic has been given a new post, but it’s causing some controversy.
-
Lethbridge police step up efforts to disrupt cryptocurrency crime through proactive policing
The Lethbridge Police Service is just one of multiple law enforcement agencies joining together as part of a proactive policing and disruption strategy to combat cryptocurrency crime.
-
Medicine Hat mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg city council votes to reopen Portage and Main
Portage and Main will reopen to pedestrians as early as next summer after Winnipeg’s city council voted in favour of a motion on Thursday.
-
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
-
'It was pretty disgusting': Spring revealing smelly situation in school yard left behind by pet owners
Spring is revealing a smelly situation at a Winnipeg school that has left parents disgusted – they believe irresponsible pet owners could be to blame.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers begin two-day withdrawal of extracurricular support
Teachers were back in school on Thursday, but Wednesday’s provincewide strike has given way to a two-day withdrawal of extracurricular supports.
-
Regina Pats to honour 1974 championship team in final home game of 2024
This weekend will mark the final home game for the Regina Pats 2023-24 season where the organization will honour the 50th anniversary of its 1974 Memorial Cup Championship Team.
-
'Everyone benefits by it': New airport terminal building coming to Yorkton
Serving as a highway in the sky for the city, a brand new airport terminal building is expected to be built in Yorkton by March 2025.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Health Authority touts progress dealing with hospital capacity issues
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has said its efforts in relieving capacity issues in the province's two major cities is showing progress.
-
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce says provincial budget has little for small business
Provincial budget gets mixed response from the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
-
Over 4,000 reported missing in Saskatoon last year
Youth make up the majority of people reported to Saskatoon police as missing, according to a report from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
Toronto
-
Murders in Mississauga, Caledon linked to residential shootings in Brampton: police
Police say two separate homicide investigations in Mississauga and Caledon and a string of residential shootings in Brampton last November are now believed to be connected and investigators are appealing to the public for help identifying the perpetrators.
-
'Significant accumulating snow': Toronto to get hit with blast of winter Friday
It may be spring but it appears winter is not done with Toronto just yet. In a special weather statement, Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snowfall in Toronto Friday morning through the evening.
-
Staff recommend pilot that allowed alcohol drinking in some Toronto parks be made permanent
Toronto city staff are recommending that a pilot allowing alcohol consumption in select public parks be made permanent.
Montreal
-
Oh non! Celine Dion introduces the Boston Bruins starting line-up
Celine Dion surprised a few Habs fans and the entire Boston Bruins lineup on Thursday when the Quebecois diva strolled into the locker room before the Bruins game and announced the team's starting lineup.
-
Five people have been killed in head-on collision in Chapais, Que.
A head-on collision killed five people on Thursday in Chapais, in northern Quebec.
-
Quebec killer, alleged suspect in fatal Montreal fire, pleads guilty to prison escape
A convicted killer who spent 51 months on the lam from a prison in Quebec — and who court documents cite as a suspect in a Montreal fire that killed seven people — has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.
Ottawa
-
Councillor parks motion to explore paid parking on street near Ottawa Hospital
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
-
Private landfill wants to accept Ottawa's household garbage
The owners of Capital Region Resource Recovery Centre in Ottawa's east end have applied to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for permission to accept residential waste at its landfill at the intersection of Highway 417 and Boundary Road.
-
Ottawa veterinarian shortage putting pressure on pet care
Veterinary shortages across the country and in Ottawa are having an impact on the ability to access care as prices increase and local animal rescues are feeling the pinch.
Atlantic
-
Spring storm to bring mix of heavy snow, rain this weekend for the Maritimes
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on a winter-like spring storm expected in the Maritimes this weekend.
-
Simons opens first Maritime location in Halifax
Nearly two years after it was first announced, Simons has opened its first Maritime location in Halifax.
-
N.B. volunteer firefighters ready to walk off job over dispute with municipality
Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.
London
-
'Speed was clearly a factor': Constable called as witness for woman’s trial in roadside death of Girl Guide
The jury at the trial of an elderly woman charged in the crash that killed a young girl was told the accused might have mistaken the gas pedal for the brakes on the night in question.
-
Say it ain’t snow: Special weather statement in effect for the Forest City
Keep your winter coats and snow shovels at the ready, as significant snowfall is possible across the region throughout the day Friday.
-
'People can't keep donating': Finding new ways to fight food insecurity
The London Food Bank kicks off its 37th annual Spring Food Drive by highlighting innovation.
Kitchener
-
Significant snowfall in Friday’s forecast
Spring is here, but winter isn’t done with us yet.
-
Jewish students want UW to do more to combat anti-Semitism
A group of Jewish students at the University of Waterloo are raising concerns about what they say is a rise in anti-Semitism on campus.
-
Community health van says parking ban prevents them from delivering lifesaving care in Cambridge
It’s not often a parking dispute has life or death consequences – but in Cambridge, Ont. a community health organization says a parking ban is keeping them from doing their lifesaving work.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
-
Residents mourn Chris Simon in his hometown of Wawa
The Town of Wawa is grieving the death of hometown NHLer Chris Simon, who died by suicide at age 52 this week.
-
Province gives Sudbury’s hospital approval to plan expansion
Sudbury's hospital, which people often say was built too small, may be getting bigger.
N.L.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.