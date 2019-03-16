

CTV Vancouver





Joshua Bennett suddenly vanished one week ago, triggering a massive search to look for him Saturday.

Dozens of family and friends scoured the area where Bennett was last seen.

"I can't believe how many people Josh knew. All the support, it's good. I'm glad I have it but it's scary at the same time because it's come to this," said Marlo Eveleigh, Bennett's mother.

Bennett was bowling with friends at Langford Lanes on Saturday, March 4.

Surveillance video shows the man walking in the industrial area near the bowling alley shortly after 9:30 p.m. and after that, the family has not heard from him.

"Unfathomable – I can't comprehend. I can't compute what's happening right now," said Sean Paterson, Bennett's best friend. "How do you disappear in two blocks there on one camera, not on the next one?"

West Shore RCMP said earlier in the day, security video captured Bennett leaving Cascadia Liquor store on Langford Parkway.

His family and friends make an emotional plea: "Josh, whoever knows where you are or saw you last, please call – we need you to call."

If you have any information regarding Bennett’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact West Shore RCMP or call 911 immediately.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island