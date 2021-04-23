Advertisement
Down Low Chicken Shack's soy-poached chicken sandwich
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 8:06AM PDT Last Updated Friday, April 23, 2021 8:14AM PDT
VANCOUVER -- Soy sauce chicken and scallion ginger relish Sandwich recipe by Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers
Ingredients
- 2-4 chicken breasts (approx. 800 grams total) OR 1 portabello mushroom per sandwich as needed for veggie option
- 1 cup soy or tamari
- 2L water
- 5 tbsp salt
- 2.5 tbsp sugar
- One knob fresh ginger (grated)
Chicken Method
- Bring all ingredients except chicken breast to a boil
- Add chicken breast to boiling liquid and turn heat down until liquid is at a simmer
- Simmer for 20-25 minutes, until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 164 F
- Remove chicken from liquid and let cool in the fridge (at least a few hours, overnight is great)
Mushroom Method
Remove stem and degill the portabello using a spoon.
- Slice stems and mushroom approximately 1/6 of an inch thick.
- Poach mushrooms for about 5-10 minutes and then quickly sear in a hot pan for about 30 seconds per side. Poach in the same liquid (separate for full vegetarian/vegan).
- Allow mushrooms to cool in the fridge for at least an hour.
FOR THE SANDWICH
Spicy mayo ingredients and method
- 1 cup mayo
- 2 tbsp chili sauce
- 1 tbsp Maggi seasoning
Fold all three ingredients and set aside.
Scallion ginger relish ingredients and method:
- 1 bunch scallion
- 2 small knobs ginger
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp canola oil
- Finely chop scallion.
- Grate ginger.
Combine ginger, scallion, vinegar and oil and then set aside.
Quick Cucumbers ingredients and method
- 1 cucumber
- 2 tbsp tamari or soy
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- Thinly slice the cucumber into discs.
- Finely chop the garlic.
Mix everything together.
SANDWICH ASSEMBLY
Ingredients
- 4 hoagie buns
- 1 head iceberg lettuce
- Poached chicken
- Spicy mayo
- Ginger scallion relish
Quick cucumbers
Method
- Thinly slice the chicken breasts or portabello mushrooms.
- Fully halve the hoagie buns.
- Dress both sides of the bun with spicy mayo.
- Thinly slice the iceberg lettuce and place some on the bottom of each sandwich.
- Lay some of the quick cucumbers down on top of the lettuce.
- Lay down the thin sliced chicken OR the portabello mushroom slices.
- Drizzle some of the ginger scallion condiment on.
- Close the sandwich and enjoy!