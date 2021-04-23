VANCOUVER -- Soy sauce chicken and scallion ginger relish Sandwich recipe by Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers

Ingredients

  • 2-4 chicken breasts (approx. 800 grams total) OR 1 portabello mushroom per sandwich as needed for veggie option
  • 1 cup soy or tamari
  • 2L water
  • 5 tbsp salt
  • 2.5 tbsp sugar
  • One knob fresh ginger (grated)

Chicken Method

  1. Bring all ingredients except chicken breast to a boil
  2. Add chicken breast to boiling liquid and turn heat down until liquid is at a simmer
  3. Simmer for 20-25 minutes, until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 164 F
  4. Remove chicken from liquid and let cool in the fridge (at least a few hours, overnight is great)

Mushroom Method

Remove stem and degill the portabello using a spoon.

  1. Slice stems and mushroom approximately 1/6 of an inch thick.
  2. Poach mushrooms for about 5-10 minutes and then quickly sear in a hot pan for about 30 seconds per side. Poach in the same liquid (separate for full vegetarian/vegan).
  3. Allow mushrooms to cool in the fridge for at least an hour.

FOR THE SANDWICH

Spicy mayo ingredients and method

  • 1 cup mayo
  • 2 tbsp chili sauce
  • 1 tbsp Maggi seasoning

Fold all three ingredients and set aside.
 

Scallion ginger relish ingredients and method:

  • 1 bunch scallion
  • 2 small knobs ginger
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 2 tbsp canola oil
  1. Finely chop scallion.
  2. Grate ginger.
  3. Combine ginger, scallion, vinegar and oil and then set aside.
     

Quick Cucumbers ingredients and method

  • 1 cucumber
  • 2 tbsp tamari or soy
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tsp sugar
  1. Thinly slice the cucumber into discs.
  2. Finely chop the garlic.
  3. Mix everything together.
     

SANDWICH ASSEMBLY

Ingredients

  • 4 hoagie buns
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce
  • Poached chicken
  • Spicy mayo
  • Ginger scallion relish
  • Quick cucumbers
     

Method

  1. Thinly slice the chicken breasts or portabello mushrooms.
  2. Fully halve the hoagie buns.
  3. Dress both sides of the bun with spicy mayo.
  4. Thinly slice the iceberg lettuce and place some on the bottom of each sandwich.
  5. Lay some of the quick cucumbers down on top of the lettuce.
  6. Lay down the thin sliced chicken OR the portabello mushroom slices.
  7. Drizzle some of the ginger scallion condiment on.
  8. Close the sandwich and enjoy!