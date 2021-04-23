VANCOUVER -- Soy sauce chicken and scallion ginger relish Sandwich recipe by Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers

Ingredients

2-4 chicken breasts (approx. 800 grams total) OR 1 portabello mushroom per sandwich as needed for veggie option

1 cup soy or tamari

2L water

5 tbsp salt

2.5 tbsp sugar

One knob fresh ginger (grated)

Chicken Method

Bring all ingredients except chicken breast to a boil Add chicken breast to boiling liquid and turn heat down until liquid is at a simmer Simmer for 20-25 minutes, until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 164 F Remove chicken from liquid and let cool in the fridge (at least a few hours, overnight is great)

Mushroom Method

Remove stem and degill the portabello using a spoon.

Slice stems and mushroom approximately 1/6 of an inch thick. Poach mushrooms for about 5-10 minutes and then quickly sear in a hot pan for about 30 seconds per side. Poach in the same liquid (separate for full vegetarian/vegan). Allow mushrooms to cool in the fridge for at least an hour.

FOR THE SANDWICH

Spicy mayo ingredients and method

1 cup mayo

2 tbsp chili sauce

1 tbsp Maggi seasoning

Fold all three ingredients and set aside.



Scallion ginger relish ingredients and method:

1 bunch scallion

2 small knobs ginger

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp canola oil

Finely chop scallion. Grate ginger. Combine ginger, scallion, vinegar and oil and then set aside.



Quick Cucumbers ingredients and method

1 cucumber

2 tbsp tamari or soy

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp sugar

Thinly slice the cucumber into discs. Finely chop the garlic. Mix everything together.



SANDWICH ASSEMBLY

Ingredients

4 hoagie buns

1 head iceberg lettuce

Poached chicken

Spicy mayo

Ginger scallion relish

Quick cucumbers



Method