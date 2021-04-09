VANCOUVER -- Gỏi cuốn is one of the most iconic Vietnamese dishes - and for good reason!

Ingredients can vary in this versatile dish, but an abundance of fresh herbs, a flavourful dipping sauce and authentic Vietnamese rice paper are the real key to making amazing salad rolls. Healthy, light, interactive and perfect for a park hang, gỏi cuốn is also a favourite meal for little humans.

Here is a recipe fun for home: ingredients that you can pick up at a local ethnic grocery store or as a complete set, sauce and everything in a care package at Anh and Chi. Have fun with it! We’ve included plenty of extra rice paper! And remember to tag us @anhandchi so we can select the winner for #bestsaladroll #anhandchiathome

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients

600g frozen cooked prawns

1 pack rice paper

1 pack rice vermicelli noodles

1 green lettuce head

1 cucumber

1 bird's eye chilli

350g bean spouts

200g pickled carrots and daikon

handful of Vietnamese herbs (mint, perilla, basil)

8oz Anh and Chi’s Mẹ’s Artisan Peanut Sauce

STEP 1 : Pre-boil: In a large pot, bring 2-3L of water to a boil (for noodles). In a medium saucepan, bring 1/2 L of water to a boil (for prawns). While waiting, continue onto Step 2.

STEP 2 : Prep veggies: Wash and dry lettuce, bean sprouts, Asian herbs. Wash and julienne cucumber. Serve vegetables and Anh and Chi’s pickled carrots & daikon on a communal platter and set aside.

STEP 3 : Cook noodles: Add vermicelli to boiling water (Step 1) and cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off heat and let noodles sit in the pot of water for 10 minutes, strain, rinse with cold water, and serve in a sharing bowl or plate and set aside.

STEP 4 : Blanch prawns: Quickly blanch prawns in boiling water (Step 1) for about 30 seconds. Remove and SLICE each prawn cross-sectionally LENGTHWISE. Plate and set aside.

STEP 5 : Pack and roll: In a large bowl of hot water, hydrate the rice paper by quickly rotating all sides of a rice paper in the water then laying Ig down flat on a plate or cutting board. Add whichever ingredients you like, less is more in this case. Holding the end of the rice paper closest to you, fold it over ingredients, and continue to roll TIGHTLY away from you (while using your fingers to keep the contents inside your roll!)

STEP 6 : Get saucy! Warm, shake and pour Mẹ’s Artisan Peanut Sauce into ramekins and top with roasted peanuts and finely chopped bird’s eye chilli (optional).

Gather around the table to roll, dip and devour. Check out our IGTV @anhandchi for a video demonstration.

In case you haven’t gotten your hands on Anh and Chi sauces yet (available for in-store pick up or delivery by Legends Haul) here is a simple version of the sauce you can make at home:

Dipping sauce recipe

30ml vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

300ml Hoisin sauce

15ml water

Roasted peanuts, crushed

Bird’s eye chilli, finely chopped (optional)

In a saucepan on medium-high heat, combine oil and minced garlic. Stir occasionally until garlic is slightly golden brown. Slowly add hoisin sauce and water. Bring mixture to a boil. Remove from heat and transfer to a ramekin or small bowl. Garnish with chilli and peanuts if desired.