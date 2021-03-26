VANCOUVER -- Here's how to make the Cardero's halibut en papillote featured on CTV Morning Live on Friday, March 26.

Ingredients:

1 x 5oz halibut (skin off)

Fennel - 1/2 cup, half bulb, julienned,

Leeks - 1/4 cup, sliced (white part only)

Tomato concasse - 1/4 cup (skinned, seeded and diced)

Tarragon - 1/8 cup, rough cut

Chives - 1 tbsp minced

Shallots - 1 tbsp sliced

Garlic - 1 clove minced

Olive oil - 2 tbsp

Butter - 2 tbsp

White wine - 1oz

Kosher salt - 5ml

Fresh cracked pepper - 5ml

White wine (optional) - 1oz

Pernod (optional) - 1/2 oz

Parchment paper

Method

Fold parchment paper in half and cut out a half of a heart in a large size. When you unfold the paper, it should be a large heart shape.

Open it up and on one side is where we will place all the ingredients.

Start with placing down the halibut, drizzling it with a little olive oil over top and seasoning with salt and pepper. Add your julienne of fennel, leeks, tomato concasse, tarragon and chives.

Cut or pull apart small pieces of butter and distribute around the fish and vegetables.

Drizzle the white wine and pernod, and season with a pinch more salt and fresh pepper.

Fold parchment paper over top of the fish. At the round end of the half heart, start to fold in tight small folds all around to the other end of the paper. Place on a baking tray or on a fry pan, either works well.

Place in the center of the oven and cook for 12-15 minutes.

The parchment should puff up from all the steam. Careful when cutting into the parchment as the steam will be very hot!

Serve with rice, quinoa or roast potatoes.