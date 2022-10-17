Doug McCallum not conceding Surrey election yet, party says

2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.

Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.

Laval police respond to a home on Lauzon Street on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Three people, including two children, treated at the scene were rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the City of Ottawa?

A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.

  • Capital Iron to close after nearly 90 years in Victoria

    The owners of the iconic Capital Iron business in Greater Victoria announced Friday that its stores will be closing Dec. 17, after being in operation since 1934. The closure affects the long-time downtown Victoria location on Store Street and the location in Langford on Langford Parkway.

    Capital Iron in Victoria is shown. April 11, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)

  • High-profile fraud suspect arrested in Victoria

    A man who is believed to be connected to a series of sophisticated rental fraud incidents in Greater Victoria was arrested again on Sunday, according to VicPD. In late September, Victoria police issued a warning about two men who were arrested for their alleged involvement in several complex rental scams, including one man who was suspected of being involved in at least nine similar incidents in Greater Victoria.

