Double stabbing at Vancouver apartment sends women to hospital

Vancouver police are investigating a double stabbing they say happened at an apartment building in Kitsilano Friday morning.

Two women were taken to hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

The apartment building, near Arbutus Street and West 3rd Avenue, was behind yellow police tape Friday. Several police markers were seen in the front entryway.

One man was arrested, but police didn't give any details on the connection between the victims and the suspect. Investigators also didn't indicate whether the incident was targeted or random.