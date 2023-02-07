Don't throw live ammunition in the garbage, Fraser Valley RCMP urge
Mounties in B.C.'s Fraser Valley are asking locals not to toss live ammunition in the trash.
In a tweet Monday, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP reminded people in the City of Chilliwack that safe disposal of ammunition should be facilitated by contacting police and arranging to drop it off at the detachment.
"Do NOT discard ammo with your household waste. Ammunition is hazardous and poses a safety risk to city staff when placed in garbage," the tweet read.
A spokesperson for the City of Chilliwack told CTV News in an email that waste collection crews found bullets and shotgun shells in a "curbside garbage container" last October. Concerned for their safety, the workers called the RCMP to arrange for the ammunition's safe disposal.
CTV News reached out the RCMP to ask if Monday's reminder was prompted by a specific or recent incident, but did not receive a response. This story will be updated if one is received.
