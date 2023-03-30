Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trail
The Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
The dogwalker, who didn't want to be named for this story, tells CTV News she was walking on a dog-friendly off-leash trail earlier this month when her pack of dogs crossed paths with an unsuspecting woman.
She says the woman was startled and started screaming, which further excited the dogs. She says the woman then pulled out pepper spray and deployed it the dogs' faces. The dogwalker claims the woman then threatened her and followed her down the trail.
"She was very upset and scared," said Marg Lesage, owner of Dog Zen, the company the dogwalker works for.
Lesage says despite the woman feeling spooked, there's no excuse for what happened.
"This is a designated commercial dog walking trail that we are allowed on with off-leash dogs," said Lesage. "We are allowed six dogs."
The Baden Powell trail within the Hyannus system is one of four designated commercial dog-walking trails in the district.
Kim Dolmage also works for Lesage and says she's noticed tensions rising on the trail recently.
"I mean, it was kind of surprising pepper spray was actually released. It's not the first time it's been used as a threat," she said.
She also says better signage could help trail users avoid future conflicts.
"I do wish there was more signage," said Dolmage. "When people are unhappy with us I actually ask them to use their voice to help us to either try and get us more trails or better signage."
Lesage told CTV News the pandemic puppy boom, combined with a lack of commercial dog-walking areas has resulted in more conflicts in recent years.
"I think they're just so busy that it's difficult to have so many people and dogs in such a small area," said Lesage. "Maybe they can open [trails] up to us a little bit more."
Earlier this year, police arrested a man for an altercation with a commercial dogwalker in North Vancouver's McCartney Creek Park.
The District of North Vancouver told CTV News there are currently no plans in place to expand the commercial dog-walking trail network.
A spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP says a file has been opened but details of the incident are unclear.
"In this case, we want to speak with the other person who's involved with this incident just to understand their side of what took place so that we can make a determination if we can do anything further," said Sgt. Peter Devries.
Devries says it's not uncommon for trail users to carry pepper or bear spray as a precaution due to wildlife in the area.
Police advise any trail users who are afraid of dogs to avoid areas that are designated for commercial dog walkers.
The dogs affected by the pepper spray were treated and have fully recovered.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Meet the Canadian astronauts up for a seat on the Artemis II mission to the moon
This Sunday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce the four astronauts that will be blasting off to fly around the moon for the Artemis II mission, one of whom will be a Canadian astronaut.
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Gwyneth Paltrow won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided Thursday that the movie star wasn't at fault for the crash.
Memes, ski etiquette and that missing GoPro video: Highlights from the Gwyneth Paltrow trial
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
Facebook users consume more fake news than users of Twitter, other social media sites: Study
When it comes to election misinformation on social media, Facebook takes the cake, according to a new study which found heavy Facebook users were far more likely to consume fake news than Twitter or other social media sites.
People may buy less alcohol when stores have non-alcoholic drinks on sale, study suggests
Researchers believe the availability of non-alcoholic drinks can help to combat drinking problems.
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
Vancouver Island
-
Father of man shot twice in head by RCMP in Duncan speaks out
The father of a Vancouver Island man who was shot twice in the head by police during a dramatic incident in Duncan, B.C., on Tuesday evening is questioning why such lethal action had to be taken by police.
-
'It's ridiculous': Langford mayor defends proposed 12% property tax hike
A proposed 12 per cent property tax increase for Langford residents isn’t sitting well with many.
-
Man sentenced to 4 years for fatal beating of homeless man in Campbell River, B.C.
A 32-year-old man from Campbell River, B.C., has been sentenced to four years in prison for the beating death of a 59-year-old homeless man in October 2020.
Calgary
-
Police investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.
RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation.
-
Danielle Smith did not interfere in Alberta's justice process, deputy premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has yet to answer direct questions about a growing scandal of her alleged interference with the justice system, but her deputy premier has spoken up in her defence.
-
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
Edmonton
-
'A humongous symbolic victory': Indigenous people react to Vatican rejection of Discovery Doctrine
Last summer in Maskwacis, Alta., Pope Francis formally apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
-
Connor McDavid scores 61st goal, Oilers beat Kings 2-0
Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.
-
Influenza in Alberta: Cases up slightly, one new death reported
One more Albertan has died from influenza since the last update according to the data, while newly reported cases for the last two weeks were slightly higher than the numbers seen for a month prior.
Toronto
-
Accused TTC stabber released on probation for sex assault just before allegedly killing teenager
A 22-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a teenager at Keele Station over the weekend was released on a probation order just weeks earlier, tied to a sexual assault charge, court documents show.
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
-
Doug Ford lashes out at federal environment minister calling him a 'real piece of work'
Premier Doug Ford is slamming federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault as a “real piece of work” in the wake of public remarks he made suggesting that Ontario has “no plan to fight climate change.”
Montreal
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
123456: Are Quebec Airbnb hosts faking permit numbers to skirt new regulations?
Just a week after Airbnb tightened regulations for Quebec listings following a deadly fire, hosts may already be bending the rules. Airbnb now requires its hosts to provide a six-digit policy number with their listing, obtained when a tourist lodging is registered with the provincial government. But a scroll through the Airbnb website suggests users are falsifying their permit numbers to sneak past the authentication process.
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Winnipeg
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
Point Douglas fire sends smoke billowing over Winnipeg
A timber-frame shed behind a historic building in Point Douglas is a total loss after flames razed the structure to the ground.
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Saskatoon
-
Some in Saskatoon 'flat out' refusing delivery of city's new green waste bins
Some Saskatoon residents have been refusing to accept the green carts when they’re delivered by the city, but that won’t save them from a monthly fee.
-
Charter challenge filed against Sask. government's disability program
The Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry filed a charter challenge against the provincial government for stipulations in its disability program that require seniors to take their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) money out early.
-
Sask. government hopes physician assistants will help take pressure off health care system
Legislation to license physician assistants has been introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Charter challenge filed against Sask. government's disability program
The Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry filed a charter challenge against the provincial government for stipulations in its disability program that require seniors to take their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) money out early.
-
'Embarrassing and hurtful': Sask. woman denied service because of ‘cultural’ facial tattoo
A First Nation woman was denied service at a Prince Albert bar because of her facial tattoo.
-
'A long time coming': Saskatchewan’s look at the now-rejected Doctrine of Discovery
After demands stretched for years and years, the formally repudiated “Doctrine of Discovery,” has been officially rejected by the Vatican.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
-
Contentious Lucki call not political interference, Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry finds
Gun policy comments made by then-RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki in a contentious call to Nova Scotia RCMP officers after the mass shooting in 2020 did not amount to political interference, the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) final report concludes.
London
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
-
'An expensive setback': Bakery owner frustrated after store window vandalized
When the store manager at La Noisette Bakery arrived Thursday morning to open the small shop on Oxford Street, she discovered that one of the two large circular windows at the side of their building was shattered.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainy, windy Friday to end workweek in London, Ont.
WEATHER I Hopefully Londoners soaked up the sunshine on Thursday, as a weather system is slated to move into the region on Friday, bringing with it rain, wind and possible thunderstorms.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
-
As March ends, winter storm watch begins in northern Ont.
Several communities in northern Ontario are currently under a winter storm watch, with as much as 40 cm of snow expected between now and Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
'Thank you for playing': The ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville 'Catch the Ace'
After an elusive 45-week draw, the ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville ‘Catch the Ace.’
-
Email from University of Waterloo advising what to do if contacted by CSIS causes some confusion on campus
An email sent by the University of Waterloo to its grad students, researchers and faculty is raising some questions.
-
One person killed, another seriously injured in Wilmot Township crash
A 70-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Wilmot Township has died.