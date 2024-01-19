Dogs and puppies found suffering in sub-zero temperatures, seized by BC SPCA

Four dogs and three puppies were seized from a "backyard breeder" in the Okanagan who was keeping the animals outside – where they suffered in frigid, snowy conditions, according to the BC SPCA.

The charity says a concerned citizen called the animal helpline on Jan. 17, when the region was gripped by sub-zero temperatures. An animal welfare officer was sent to the Cherryville property, and found two adult standard poodles, one adult Australian shepherd and one adult cocker spaniel. The three puppies found were five months old, and were Australian shepherd-poodle mixes.

"They observed the dogs in outdoors pens with only some straw on the ice and snow and a couple of tarps for cover,” animal protection officer Eileen Drever said in a statement.

“Dogs kept outside are inherently vulnerable but in these freezing temperatures they are also susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. These dog breeds are particularly vulnerable as they do not have the kind of coats that can endure lengthy periods of time outdoors in freezing temperatures, especially the puppies.”

The pens were filthy and the water in some of the bowls was frozen. The dogs' coats were matted, soaked with urine and feces and frozen, and their nails were overgrown.

“This is yet another case of a backyard breeder not taking adequate care of their dogs,” Drever added.

“Although some of the dogs had access to plastic dog crates, there was very little bedding and it is clear these dogs suffered in the cold with no other options to get warm,” she also said in the statement.

The dogs are being cared for at shelters throughout the Okanagan and are expected to be available for adoption within a week or two.

In an email to CTV News, Drever said the organization anticipates recommending charges to Crown counsel when the investigation is complete.

The BC SPCA rescued animals from a freezing backyard on Jan. 17, 2024.