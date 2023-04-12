Dogs and cats injured or killed in wildlife traps every year, research finds

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

911 calls show chaotic moments during Kentucky bank shooting

Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released Wednesday by police, including from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man's mother, who told a 911 operator that her son 'currently has a gun and is heading toward' the bank.

