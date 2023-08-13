Dog rescued after Vancouver balcony fire

Firefighters managed to douse a fire that broke out on the balcony of a Vancouver apartment Sunday afternoon before it spread to any surrounding units.

Crews were called to 1680 Bayshore Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a fire that sent thick smoke billowing off of a fifth-floor patio, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

Acting Battalion Chief Ryan Cameron told CTV News that crews attacked the fire from the street below as well as from inside the unit.

No one was home but the occupants' pup was there at the time.

"We did rescue one dog from the suite. It is now safe with the owner," Cameron told CTV News, adding the extent of the damage to the apartment and the cause of the fire have not yet been determined.

Earlier this week, VFRS released data showing a 31 per cent increase in fires in the city over the first six months of 2023 when compared to the same time period in 2022.