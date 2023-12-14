Do you recognize this man? Coquitlam RCMP seek donation theft suspect

Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a suspect who they say stole a Salvation Army kettle donation stand earlier this month.

On Dec. 3 around 7 p.m., the man allegedly walked away with the stand and the donations it held after grabbing it from the doorway of Coquitlam Centre Mall, the detachment said in a statement.

"When we see this type of crime of opportunity, it’s really disappointing," spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins wrote.

"All the money donated goes towards supporting those who need it the most, especially this time of year. To steal it goes against the entire purpose of the red donation kettles."

The Coquitlam RCMP is asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators. The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, standing 5'8" tall with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a medical mask, a grey winter jacket, grey pants, and light grey running shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-945-1550, and quote file number 2023-32727.

Earlier this week, the Salvation Army issued an urgent appeal for more volunteers, saying the organization relies on its holiday fundraising campaigns for 80 per cent of its donations annually.