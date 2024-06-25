VANCOUVER
    • Disappearance of Burnaby, B.C., teen still a mystery 20 years later

    Mounties say Pablo Guerra was last seen by his family in Burnaby on May 10, 2004, the day he was reported missing. (RCMP) Mounties say Pablo Guerra was last seen by his family in Burnaby on May 10, 2004, the day he was reported missing. (RCMP)
    Two decades since the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy in Metro Vancouver, police are renewing their call for information on his whereabouts.

    Mounties say Pablo Guerra was last seen by his family in Burnaby on May 10, 2004, the day he was reported missing.

    Guerra's jacket was found under the Second Narrows Bridge in Burrard Inlet that day, the Burnaby RCMP said in a statement Tuesday, renewing their call for information about his disappearance.

    Multiple police agencies conducted searches for the missing teen in the months that followed his disappearance, however he was never found.

    Police say Guerra had no known health issues at the time he went missing.

    "There are many investigational steps police take when searching for missing persons and in this case they have all produced negative results," Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the statement.

    "We do not, however, stop looking," he added. "After over 20 years, Pablo's family is still looking for answers and closure."

    Guerra is described as 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with short black hair and green eyes.

    Investigators do not know what Guerra was wearing when he left home on the day of his disappearance, police said.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

