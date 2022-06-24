Did you lose a wedding dress? Police looking for rightful owner after gown found in New Westminster

Did you lose a wedding dress? Police looking for rightful owner after gown found in New Westminster

New Westminster police tell CTV News that the gown was found near Quayside Drive and Rialto Court at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday. New Westminster police tell CTV News that the gown was found near Quayside Drive and Rialto Court at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener