Did you lose a wedding dress? Police looking for rightful owner after gown found in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster are hoping to return a lost wedding dress to its rightful owner.

New Westminster police tell CTV News that the gown was found near Quayside Drive and Rialto Court at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"This wedding dress was found by a resident who brought it to police," said NWPD spokesperson Hailey Finnigan.

"It’s not often a wedding dress is turned into police as found property," she added.

Officers are asking the owner of the dress to contact them at 604-525-5411.