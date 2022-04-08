Did B.C. lift its vaccine card too soon? One doctor thinks so, with spread of BA.2 variant
It's too early to drop all COVID-19 restrictions, including proof of vaccination at indoor venues, as infections rise in British Columbia due to a “let it rip” approach for managing the virus, a retired emergency room doctor says.
Dr. Lyne Filiatrault said the end of the vaccine card on Friday after masks were no longer required earlier this month sends the wrong message as the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is spreading quickly.
“We think there's going to be another BA.2 wave and we don't think it's going to be any different than what other jurisdictions are seeing, like Ontario and Quebec, because we're making the same errors,” said Filiatrault, who speaks for Protect Our Province BC, a group of health-care professionals, scientists and advocates calling for evidence-based policies.
However, Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said there's no longer a need for the vaccine card in a province where 91 per cent of residents aged 12 and up have received two doses of a vaccine.
“It was more really about providing an incentive for people to get vaccinated,” Tostenson said.
He said he believes 99 per cent of restaurants will no longer check for vaccination status even if they can choose to continue taking the step.
The vaccine card was never required in fast-food establishments, which have not been cited as having outbreaks, he said, adding extra vigilance around sanitation is likely to continue in some restaurants.
Filiatrault said sanitation isn't the main issue involving a disease that is spread through the air, though ventilation still has not been highlighted as important, especially as BA.2 is highly transmissible.
People with two doses of a vaccine should no longer be considered “fully vaccinated” when that leaves others vulnerable to reinfection with COVID-19, as seen in jurisdictions like England, she said.
Some in her group advocated for third doses to be included on vaccine cards, Filiatrault said.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced this week that fourth doses will be administered to people aged 70 and up, those who are extremely immunocompromised and Indigenous people aged 55 and over as protection from doses administered six months ago is waning.
Henry also said about 50 per cent of the population has now developed immunity to COVID-19, either through vaccination or an infection.
Filiatrault said she's concerned about a rise in hospitalizations, the same as in England, where restrictions were lifted too quickly and people were reinfected with COVID-19.
Fifty-nine per cent of British Columbians aged 18 and up have received a third dose of vaccine, which Filiatrault said isn't high enough as BA.2 spreads.
Henry has also announced that weekly, not daily, data will now be provided on the number of hospitalizations, for example, but Filiatrault said that leaves people uninformed about the state of the virus as the pandemic continues.
Surveillance of wastewater will keep providing a picture of how much of the virus is in the community, Henry said, but it's currently being done only in the Lower Mainland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make a difference?
As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offered mixed reactions when discussing the impacts on the market.
Avian flu is spreading across Canadian poultry farms. Here’s what you need to know
The avian influenza is spreading in poultry farms across North America, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.
Deadly missile strike on Ukraine train station busy with fleeing civilians
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday after warning they expected even worse evidence of war crimes in parts of the country previously held by Russian troops.
One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Experts urge caution in reading rapid tests as variants drive sixth wave
Rapid antigen tests have become Canada's primary tool to detect COVID-19 as mounting signs point toward a sixth wave, but experts warn that results should be read with caution as the spread of variants raises questions about diagnostic accuracy.
Sixth COVID-19 wave prompts renewed labour crunch in restaurants, retail manufacturing
Businesses across Canada are struggling to cope with an apparent sixth wave of COVID-19, as staffing shortages hamper sectors from health care to hospitality and retail — though the interruption remains more manageable than last winter's Omicron variant surge.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Vancouver Island
-
'Click like and subscribe': Islanders try to carve out careers on YouTube
Not everyone can say that what they do for a living is also how they would spend their spare time. What if you could figure out a way to turn what you really love doing into a job?
-
Chum salmon released into Oak Bay creek after nearly a century
Volunteers are seeing their restoration work at Bowker Creek in Oak Bay pay off after chum fry hatched in the urban waterway for the first time in 70 to 90 years.
-
Man killed in Vancouver Island helicopter crash remembered as skilled pilot, community volunteer
A Port Alberni, B.C., helicopter pilot known within the logging industry as "the Island Star" is being remembered Thursday after the chopper he was piloting crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Woman dead following potential shooting in northeast Calgary
One woman is dead after an incident in a northeast Calgary community early Thursday evening.
-
Foreign homebuyers ban likely not a factor in Calgary's real estate market: experts
As part of the federal budget and in an attempt to ease Canada's housing crisis, Ottawa is banning home buying by foreign investors, for the next two years.
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: 20-degree drop from today to Monday
One more really warm day today and then the bottom falls out. Temperatures will get close to 20 C in Edmonton this afternoon.
-
McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2
Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the streaking Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the job
A former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
Toronto
-
One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
-
Kristyn Wong-Tam to leave Toronto city council to run as NDP candidate in provincial election
Toronto city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam is leaving city council to run as an NDP candidate in the upcoming provincial election.
-
This Toronto luxury home sold for more than $500K above asking – here's why
After just six days on the market, a Toronto row house sold for more than $500,000 above its listing price. The seller's agent, Toronto-based Irene Grech, explains some of the reasons why.
Montreal
-
Refugee children from Ukraine will need emotional support to cope with the weight of war: Montreal expert
The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, estimates that 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Feb. 24.
-
Laval police seize hundreds of bags of weed gummy worms, arrest five
Laval police (SPL) arrested five suspects and seized hundreds of bags of cannabis gummy worms and various other weed products after searching three residences and four vehicles.
-
$25,000 settlement for Sixties Scoop survivors a 'slap in the face'
Learning this week that the final amount of the settlement for Indigenous Sixties Scoop survivors would total $25,000 has left many offended and feeling their trauma is not worth much.
Winnipeg
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
-
'It lit on contact': Canada's oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator that was considered the oldest still-standing grain elevator in Canada, burned to the ground in Elva, Man. earlier this week.
-
Flood warning on the Red River continues for communities between St. Jean and Morris
Some communities south of Winnipeg remain under a flood warning as the Red River spills its banks.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.
Regina
-
Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.
-
Over 1,100 customers still without power in southwest Sask.
SaskPower said a total of 1,122 customers woke up without power once again on Friday in southwest Saskatchewan, as crews continue work to repair damaged infrastructure after a spring snowstorm earlier this week.
-
Sask. social services minister apologizes for downplaying homelessness
Saskatchewan’s social services minister has apologized for downplaying difficulties faced by those experiencing homelessness.
Atlantic
-
N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs as hospitals deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
-
N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
-
Avian flu is spreading across Canadian poultry farms. Here’s what you need to know
The avian influenza is spreading in poultry farms across North America, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.
London
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
-
Avian influenza detected in Grey-Bruce poultry flock
Officials with the Grey Bruce Health Unit have confirmed a poultry flock on the Chippewas of the Nawash Unceded First Nation has tested positive for avian influenza.
-
Let there be songs to fill the air: London concert to raise funds for Ukrainians devastated by war
Londoners will be using the power of music for a special fundraising concert performed by local artists in opposition of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release photos of robbery suspect
Sudbury police are asking for help with identifying a woman wanted for two robberies at the same convenience store on Douglas Street.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | North Bay police arrest youth in break-in, assault
North Bay police say officers have a 'young offender' in custody in connection to Thursday morning's break-in, assault and standoff.
-
One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Kitchener
-
Grenade found in mail package
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a grenade was found Wednesday in a mail package.
-
14-year-old reportedly threatens others with spray can and lighter
A teenager is facing a number of charges after reportedly threatening a group of other youths with a lighter and aerosol spray that can be used as a torch.
-
One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.