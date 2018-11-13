

A local developer is celebrating his 50th birthday by committing $50 million to help B.C. students.

Ryan Beedie, president of the real estate development group Beedie, has started a foundation that has committed to supporting up to 50 Lower Mainland students in its first year.

The plan is to expand the number of scholarships granted each year to 100 in the future. The grants are earmarked for students planning to continue their education in university, college or trade school.

Those struggling to pay for post-secondary education can apply for scholarships of up to $10,000 annually.

The foundation, called Beedie Luminaries, also plans to establish a support network of mentors for young people.

