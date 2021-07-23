VANCOUVER -- One person has died following a fire in Vancouver Friday.

Officials told CTV News that paramedics performed life-saving measures on the male of unknown age, but despite CPR, he could not be revived.

First responders said the fire was reported shortly before noon at the building on Hornby Street north of Pacific Street.

Emergency Health Services said several paramedics responded, but no one was taken to hospital. Fire crews said the male victim died.

Video posted on social media shows flames pouring from the balcony of a suite in the building.

No other information has been provided.

This article is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.