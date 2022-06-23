'Derogatory comments' made in First Nations community lead to B.C. nurse's suspension

A B.C. nurse is facing a temporary suspension and other restrictions for "discriminatory and derogatory" comments made in the workplace.

A consent agreement posted by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives this week said Vernon-based Barbara Liesch was initially asked to complete six remedial courses in response to comments made between March and June, 2021.

The agreement said the comments were made in a First Nations community. One was about "a BIPOC co-worker's hair" while the other was "about sterilization of First Nations women," BCCNM said.

But more than seven weeks later, Liesch still hadn't started her courses. She has since agreed to a voluntary five-week suspension and a six-month prohibition from acting in a supervisory position. She also must complete sensitivity training and a four-month workplace mentorship that is focused on communication, education and anti-racism.

BCCNM said the inquiry committee that approved the consent agreement "is satisfied that the terms will protect the public."