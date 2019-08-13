

Police in Delta shut down a highway Sunday, after getting reports that a person was sitting in a stolen vehicle on the side of the road.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Delta police say they went to Highway 17 after they believed a stopped car was one that had been stolen from Metro Vancouver. They temporarily shut down the road to traffic as they dealt with the incident.

"Responding to a call such as this, our officers are not sure what type of situation they might find, and their priority is to ensure the public is kept safe from any potential harm," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police in a news release.

Police say a man was in the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

"We recognize traffic was impacted during this incident," Leykauf said. "We want to thank the motoring public for their patience in allowing police the time and space to bring the matter to a peaceful resolution."

The investigation into the incident and the stolen vehicle is ongoing, police say.