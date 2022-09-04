Delta police considering expansion of body-cam pilot program

One Metro Vancouver police force is considering expanding its use of body-worn cameras for officers.

The Delta Police Department issued a statement this week outlining its progress on a pilot program that launched in late-2020, and asking the public to provide feedback on how to move forward.

Currently, the 16 body-worn cameras are used by officers in the traffic section and a unit focused on preventing and responding to gang violence. They are also authorized for use at "organized or spontaneously occurring events involving civil disobedience, breaches of the peace, violence against persons or property, or targeted interference with economic interests," the statement explains.

Equipping officers in other sections and for other purposes is now being considered, the statement explains.

Chief Const. Neil Dubord is touting the potential of the technology and the success of the pilot program.

"The ongoing (body-worn camera) program holds value in encouraging and promoting public confidence and trust in policing along with various other benefits; this is especially important during increased calls for police modernization by the communities," he wrote in the media release.

Those sentiments are echoed in a statement Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth provided to the city's mayor commending the municipal force's "proactive approach in adopting this important technology given the current and emergent pressures amid policing modernization, enhanced police accountability, improved officer safety, and evidence collection."

So far, the pilot has cost $18,000, half of which was covered by a grant from the province.

The policy on using these cameras notes that they are worn on officers' chests and can be activated in, specific circumstances for a limited amount of time. Examples of when they are authorized for use include instances where police use of force is "anticipated," in situations where de-escalation is being attempted, and during an arrest.

"The limited-purpose use of such cameras is intended to provide a more complete record of engagements between police and citizens than is currently possible through post-event written records, made by officers in their notebooks, or recordings made by the media or citizens with their smart-phone cameras," the policy says.

"The use of body worn cameras complies with B.C. Government Provincial Policing Standards, and seeks to balance privacy rights and the anticipated benefits of camera use."

More information on where to provide feedback can be found online.