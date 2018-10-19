

CTV Vancouver





The death of a man whose body was found following a report of a kidnapping has been ruled a homicide, Mounties say.

Patrick Zube Aylward, 71, was found dead on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, a community located about 25 kilometres west of Lillooet, B.C.

Officers were initially called to the spot on Highline Road on Oct. 13 for what was reported as a kidnapping and suspicious death.

On Friday, they released his identity and confirmed that his death was a homicide.

Mounties have provided few details in the case, but said Aylward was a resident of Seton Portage. They said they were aware of "numerous rumours" about the death which have been circulating in the area he lived in as well as in D'Arcy, Pemberton and Whistler.

They did not say whether they believe a kidnapping took place, but said they believe Aylward's death was targeted and isolated.

No motive has been suggested and no suspect information has been provided. His cause of death has also not been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking to speak to anyone who travelled along Highline Road between the evening of Oct. 12 and the morning of Oct. 13.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-877-987-8477.