

CTV Vancouver





A senior has died following what appears to have been a kidnapping, Mounties in Lillooet say.

Officers were called to Highline Road, a remote rural route located outside of Seton Portage, on Saturday afternoon.

Once on scene, they located the body of a 71-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified.

They've provided few details on what they believe led to the man's body being left on a road near the small community 25 kilometres west of Lillooet. However, they said the initial report was of a kidnapping and suspicious death.

Police have not revealed the man's cause of death, nor have they said anything about his role in the alleged kidnapping.

In a statement Monday, the RCMP said the investigation is in its further stages and no more information would be released at this time. They said the incident appears to be isolated and there is nothing to suggest that the public is at risk.