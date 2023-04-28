Day of Mourning held for 181 people who died from work-related injuries in B.C. last year

Vancouver's Olympic cauldron was lit Friday morning to honour the 181 B.C. workers who lost their lives due to work-related injuries or illnesses last year. Vancouver's Olympic cauldron was lit Friday morning to honour the 181 B.C. workers who lost their lives due to work-related injuries or illnesses last year.

