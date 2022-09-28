David Eby proposes rapid construction of affordable homes, new flipping tax

B.C. NDP leadership hopeful David Eby has released a sweeping plan to address the province's housing crisis, which includes an initiative to fast-track the construction of affordable homes.

The candidate shared his wide-reaching proposal Wednesday, pointing to new Statistics Canada data showing national population growth has reached a level not seen since the mid-1960s, at the end of the Baby Boom.

"We have a hugely growing population and our housing supply is not keeping up, and the pressure is falling directly on families," Eby said.

Among the numerous policy proposals, Eby highlighted what he has dubbed the B.C. Builds initiative, which would see the government spearhead affordable home construction on public lands in both rural and urban areas, including First Nations reserves.

"This piece really responds to the challenge we face in expecting that the private market somehow is just going to build the housing we need, even though it hasn’t been doing that," he said.

"This has the potential to deliver thousands of units of actually attainable, affordable housing for families."

The candidate, who previously acted as both B.C.'s attorney general and minister responsible for housing, has also proposed a flipping tax that would be applied to homes bought and sold in under two years.

A provided summary of the proposal does not reveal what the rate would be, but says it would be highest for those who flip properties in the shortest period of time, and decrease over time until reaching zero at the two-year mark.

There would be exemptions for death, employment loss, divorce and disability.

The plan also includes a $500 million Rental Housing Acquisition Fund, which would see the province provide grants to First Nations, non-profits and co-ops to help them purchase affordable rental properties that are listed for sale before they can be scooped up by investors.

"Because we have a shortage of housing, speculators and investors and companies from across Canada and North America are lining up to buy these rental buildings as investments," Eby said. "Real estate investment trusts (have) bottomless resources to buy up rental housing here and take advantage of the housing shortage that we have."

Under the plan, secondary suites would become legal across the province and provincial permitting for housing would be simplified into a "one-stop" process.

Other measures include everything from tools to address money laundering in real estate to a ban on strata rules that prevent owners from renting out their units.

This is a developing story and will be updated.