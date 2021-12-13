Dangerous driving caught on camera forces trucking licence suspension, 171 trucks off B.C. roads

VANCOUVER -

A dangerous driving maneuver caught on camera on a major B.C. highway has resulted in nearly 200 trucks being pulled off B.C. roads.

A video posted on Twitter at the start of December captured a truck driver crossing double yellow lines on a curve and trying to overtake two other trucks. It happened along Highway 5A, which runs from Princeton to Merritt.

The video was investigated by both B.C. Highway Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming announced the results of the investigation on Monday.

“That company I can tell you has had its licence to operate in B.C. suspended,” Fleming said.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for B.C. Highway Patrol, told CTV News the company is based in Ontario, with a large fleet.

“They operate 171 trucks across the country so they have basically been taken out of business while their operations are being audited by the national safety code,” Halskov said.

Highway 3 remains the only connection between the Lower Mainland and B.C.’s Interior. Over the weekend, it was closed several times due to spun out commercial trucks and multiple vehicle incidents.

The incidents are placing more pressure on the town of Princeton, as volunteers with both the local highway patrol and the fire department are called to attend.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said his town has seen more accidents in the last two weeks than the entire year.

“It weighs heavily on people,” Coyne said. “If everyone would just slow down a little bit and make it there in one piece, it would be much appreciated.”

According to Halskov, most of the incidents are avoidable. So far in December, 116 speeding tickets have been issued on Highway 3.

“It has happened where some commercial vehicles have been impounded for excessive speeding,” Halskov said. “This type of driving behaviour is completely preventable.”