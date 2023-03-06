Cyclist killed in serious collision, North Vancouver RCMP say victim was local woman

A cyclist who was involved in a serious collision with a commercial vehicle in North Vancouver on Monday has died, Mounties confirm.

North Vancouver RCMP say the fatal crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street, and the victim was a local woman in her 40s.

“Tragically, she was pronounced deceased by a medical personnel a short time later,” Cst. Mansoor Sahak wrote in a statement.

Mounties say the driver of the commercial vehicle that was involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“Police are in the process of conducting a next of kin notification,” reads the release.

An investigation is underway, and Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed or has video of the collision.

The number to call is 604-985-1311, and the file number is 23-4384.

North Vancouver RCMP posted a photo of the crash site on Twitter at 11:15 a.m., which shows multiple police vehicles and traffic cones on the road.

Happening now: we are on scene for a serious collision at the intersection of Lonsdale Ave and 23rd St in #NorthVan. Traffic North bound on Lonsdale Ave is blocked until further notice. Use St George’s or Chesterfield as a detour. Please check back here for timely updates. pic.twitter.com/4nYiEJAZwC — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 6, 2023

“Traffic northbound on Lonsdale Ave. is blocked until further notice,” the tweet reads. Mounties are asking drivers to use St. Georges or Chesterfield avenues as alternate routes.

According to data by ICBC, 136 crashes were reported at that intersection over a five-year period. Two involved cyclists and were fatal, not including the most recent tragedy.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.