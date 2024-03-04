Current, former Vancouver city councillors competing for B.C. NDP nomination

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Christine Boyle (left) and Andrea Reimer are competing for B.C. NDP nomination in Vancouver-Little Mountain. (Credit: Facebook/Christine Boyle, Facebook/Andrea Reimer) Christine Boyle (left) and Andrea Reimer are competing for B.C. NDP nomination in Vancouver-Little Mountain. (Credit: Facebook/Christine Boyle, Facebook/Andrea Reimer)
    One current and one former city councillor will be battling for the B.C. NDP nomination in a Vancouver riding, after the environment minister announced he does not plan to run again.

    In a statement Monday, George Heyman said he won't be seeking re-election in 2024.

    He told the legislature on Monday he'd had “a great career” representing the residents of his riding.

    “I've been lucky enough to be in cabinet and bring forth policies and helped to make a difference. It just felt right,” he said.

    Heyman also said he is endorsing Andrea Reimer for the nomination to take his place as the party's candidate in the newly constituted riding of Vancouver-Little Mountain. Reimer served on city council from 2008 to 2018.

    Coun. Christine Boyle, who is currently serving her second term, announced her run for the nomination Monday.

    The nomination vote is set to take place on April 4.

    With a file from The Canadian Press

